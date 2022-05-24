When anyone gets a diagnosis of heart disease, what’s the first thing people do? They go on medication and then change their diets. Well, how about changing the diet before heart disease is an issue? One condition that can be a warning sign of heart disease is erectile dysfunction. When your arteries are building up plaque, it’s everywhere. STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan explained why eating certain types of food can help ED and the heart. Learn more about changing your meal plan to change your life for the better.

