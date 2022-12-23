ST. LOUIS — A wind chill warning is in effect until noon: -25 to -35. Wind chill advisories are in effect from noon today through Saturday noon, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -25.

Metro St. Louis Today will be windy with hazardous wind chills, west/northwest winds gusting to 40mph, scattered blowing snow, and a high of 6–8 degrees.

Overnight: severe wind chills, with a low near zero. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and cool, with light winds.

Saturday’s high was 17, and the low was 6. Sunday’s high was 23, and the low was 12. Monday: A chance of light snow, with a high near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will moderate to approximately 50 degrees Fahrenheit from Tuesday to Thursday.