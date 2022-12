ST. LOUIS — There are no excuses for not getting into shape this new year. Extra Credit Fitness is a 45-minute, full-body workout that’s on Zoom. For the whole month of January, you can get in six live Zoom workouts each week, so see if you like it for free! The workouts don’t require a huge amount of equipment, and they can be done at home, during a lunch break, or at the office! Give it a try; you will love it!

ExtraCreditFitness.com