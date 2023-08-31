ST. LOUIS – Strength training is where it’s at when it comes to not only living longer but also living better.

As we age, the body loses muscle, and that’s the number one thing that will keep us from living the life we want when we get older. The owner of Ab’s Workout Plans has the perfect solution to getting you into better shape and ready for the rest of your life.

They are having a ‘Fall Back into Fitness Challenge.’ It’s all online and lasts just six weeks.

Be sure to sign up because it’s a plan you can easily stick with and who doesn’t want to be stronger both mentally and physically!

