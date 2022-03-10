314 Day city-wide Market Crawl happening Sunday!

ST. LOUIS – 314 Day City Wide Market Crawl will be hosted this Sunday, March 13th from 12pm-4pm. The crawl will be held in 6 different neighborhoods around St. Louis including: Union Station, City Foundry, Cherokee Street, South Grand, Webster Groves and The Loop.

The Market Crawl is part of countless great events happening throughout the city and is coordinated by TWC and hosted in collaboration with 4Hands Brewery, The Official 314Day crew and STL Made!

80 Vendors, 30 hosts in 6 neighborhoods. Find where to go at: thewomenscretive.com