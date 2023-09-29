ST. LOUIS – Bayer has a super fun and fashionable way to support the United Way Charities in our area – it’s the Inspire Fashion Show.

See the area’s top designers all while helping the United Way Charities. United Way each year assists more than 1 million people in the region.

That comes out to one in three people needing assistance. To keep all that help going, Bayer and the United Way have the Inspire Fashion Show.

On Friday, they gave us a great look at what to expect!

Inspire Fashion Show

Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

800 N Lindbergh Blvd

Unitedway.bayer.com