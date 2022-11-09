ST. LOUIS – Above & Beyond Wellness Spa has the perfect gift you can give your loved ones: the gift of health.

At Above & Beyond, they have special packages from prenatal to postnatal. Couple’s spa treatments or even customize what you need. Plus, you can spend an hour or the whole day, it’s really up to you.

Getting a massage, a facial or a medspa treatment, it doesn’t need to be complicated. At Above & Beyond, things are done right. Give the gift of self-care to someone who would not do this for themselves. What a perfect gift that will keep on giving.

Above & Beyond Wellness Spa

558 Gravois Rd. Suite 200 in Fenton, MO

AboveBeyondWellness.com

636-492-2668