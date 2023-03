ST. LOUIS – Whether you like form fitting or free flowing, there is a dress for all occasions.

Monday is National Dress Day, so why not take inventory of what you have and see where you can add a new dress friend? Designer Afton Johnson stopped by with four of her dresses that she designed and sewed by hand.

She is making dresses for prom, so get your order in now for a dress that is original and the highest quality. Afton is also doing 1-on-1 classes, so look her up at Instagram: young_addy_co