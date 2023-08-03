ST. LOUIS – If you have to shop, make it fun and head to West County Center.

Friday, be at Sweet & Sassy by 10:00 a.m. to get entered into a giveaway. 25 winners receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice Presents ‘Frozen & Encanto,’ and a Sweet & Sassy $20 gift card.

On Saturday, head to Tradehome Shoes by 10:00 a.m. for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Tradehome and a denim ‘Happy Face‘ tote bag. Finally, test BACKPACK to 314-370-1402, you will be entered to win a backpack filled with all the back-to-school goodies!

ShopWestCountyCenter.com