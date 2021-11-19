Black Demand Apparel Company hosting a ‘Battle of the Brands!’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In one corner we have the Missouri side, in the other corner we have the Illinois side. A huge battle will be December 18th when the area’s top urban and streetwear clothing lines compete for a $1,500 cash prize and the title of best clothing line in the region. It’s the First Annual Battle of the Brands Fashion Show Winter Edition.

Tricey Smith from the Black Demand Apparel Company brought in 17 items to show off. These are from the best of the best designers in the region.

Battle of the Brands Fashion Show

The Ambassador

9800 New Halls Ferry Rd

St. Louis, MO 63136

Early Bird Tickets $40, Day of Show tickets $50