ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI)---A 97,000 square foot athletic fieldhouse that would cater specifically to indoor volleyball and basketball could be open for business in the Chesterfield Valley in early 2023.

The Chesterfield Sports Association announced this week it had finished its purchase of nearly 11 acres on the 100 block of Eatherton Road. Land clearing is underway and once final zoning requests are approved, the project's concrete foundation will come by late spring, with interior construction set for late this year.