JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has turned aside efforts by five Missouri counties to reverse his ruling stripping local health departments of the ability to impose regulations aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Wednesday issued his order 24 hours after the counties — Jackson, St. Louis, Jefferson, Cooper, and Livingston — filed briefs asking for the right to intervene.