ST. LOUIS – Gone are the guessing days of trying to pick out the perfect shade of foundation.

Culler Beauty was here to take all the confusion, swapping, and guesswork from us. They have a self-adjusting foundation that has color beads to blend and match our skin color. How fantastic now that our skin maybe changing going into the winter?

Plus, it comes with an SPF of 50. So save that trip to the store for another day. Call Monday to receive 40% off your order of Culler Beauty self-adjusting foundation and primer and eyelash enhancer with free shipping.

For more information, please visit Culler40.com or call 1-800-928-1062.