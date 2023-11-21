ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Cover your eyes; now look!
See the big reveal of Christy Keehler, the West County Center Midday Makeover. Hear how she picked out the perfect outfit and how she loves her new makeup and hairstyles!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Cover your eyes; now look!
See the big reveal of Christy Keehler, the West County Center Midday Makeover. Hear how she picked out the perfect outfit and how she loves her new makeup and hairstyles!