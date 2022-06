ST. LOUIS – A collab that’s just made for fun and reconnecting.

The Women’s Creative Date Ideas & Things to Do and St. Louis Union Station have a special night planned for Friday, June 17 at Union Station. Guests can buy tickets letting them enjoy unBoxed charcuterie boards, Della Wines, and more. People can also shop, visit the aquarium or ride the Ferris wheel. It’s so much fun from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get tickets here: Eventbrite.com