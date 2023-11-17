LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Get ready for the holidays!

Lake Saint Beauty Supply is one of only two stores that provide haircare products for African Americans in all of St. Charles County. They sell eight local haircare brands and are the only store to carry Slay Haus Human Wig units.

This specialty store is locally owned and operated. They offer how-to classes for those who want to learn different hair techniques; classes begin in December!

11100 Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

LakeStLouisBeautySupplyMO.com