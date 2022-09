ST. LOUIS — Frizzy by Nature is a non-profit. This group is dedicated to supporting self-love and self-confidence.



They create environments where black women and black people feel safe, seen, and celebrated as their natural selves.



One of those spaces is this Saturday in Tower Grove Park at Frizz Fest.



One of the vendors you will see Saturday stopped by our studios, to see how Shine in All Shades celebrates self-care via a coloring book series.



FrizzyByNature.com

ShineInAllShades.com