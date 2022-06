ST. LOUIS – Start now because you don’t want your skin to look like a piece of leather! That’s what moms of our Studio STL staff said to them. Of course, the moms were right! Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel, gives her four favorite finds to help us all age well and of course, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Menwww.christenmichel.com