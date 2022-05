ST. LOUIS — You think the foamier the cleanser, the more it cleans – wrong. Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel gives her top four habits for teens to start for healthier skin and fewer blemishes. She goes over why bar soap and foamy cleansers are not good to use and the spot acne treatment to keep on hand.

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com