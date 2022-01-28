Freshen up Friday – do those little sticks that emit light really tighten the skin? We test them out!

ST. LOUIS – Does your neck kind of look like your triceps? Do you have that turkey wattle? Maybe you’ve thought about getting one of those small devices that emit light and come with the promise of tightening the skin, but do they work, and which one should we buy? Licensed esthetician Christen Michel showed us which ones are effective and how to use them. She also offers the treatments we need to start when we are young, and the treatments people need as they age. So maybe later in life, we don’t need all those lights!
Christen Michel
Licensed Esthetician
Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics
Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men
