ST. LOUIS – Get the most miles from the aisles of eye cream. Once you decide on one, how do we make it last?! Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel gives her top five ways to get the most use from your eye cream. She also taught us why we need to have a cream with peptides. Don’t worry some of us weren’t sure on what exactly a peptide does, but Christen is all about education and saving money. Now that’s something we can all “eye!”

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com