ST. LOUIS – Think of what the weather does to the roads with all those potholes! Our skin takes a beating too. Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel comes in with a 4-step process to get us rolling with the temperature coaster and springing forward!

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com