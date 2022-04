ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We love our skincare, and we want it on our vacations. So, we need to make sure it passes the TSA and we can be on our way! Licensed esthetician, Christen Michel gave us her tips and tricks for a drama free passage through security and beyond.

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com