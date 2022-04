ST. LOUIS – Christen Michel is a licensed esthetician and has access to all the fun pro tools for the skin, but she also is a fan of things that can be found in stores. Today she went over the trends she is liking the most such as using oil for cleansing, high-frequency devices, and using coolness!

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com