ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There isn’t a push present big enough for what women go through when pregnant. The hormones, the physical and mental changes going on can really do a number on their bodies. One issue many moms face is melasma. It’s brown or gray patches all across the face or sometimes on the body. Licensed Esthetician, Christen Michel treats this all the time and she has ways to help.

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com