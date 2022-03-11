Freshen Up Friday with Christen Michel: 5 habits of people with great skin

ST. LOUIS – Christen Michel shares the 5 top habits of people with healthy skin.

She says to wear sunscreen every day no matter what, but if going outside, reapply every couple of hours.

Secondly, never skip a cleanse. Most people with glowing skin cleanse two times a day and even double cleanse at bedtime if removing makeup.

Thirdly, topical retinoids.

Of course knowing your skin type is very important, so you select the right products.

Lastly, stay consistent and commit to the routine.

Christen Michel

Licensed Esthetician

Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics

Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men

www.christenmichel.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

