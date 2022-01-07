Freshen up Friday with Christen Michel explains the ins and outs of LED lights

ST. LOUIS – Maybe you’ve seen masks that kind of look like the Mandalorian? They are LED lights emitting red, blue, green, or purple light. They promise to reduce fine lines, even out your skin tone and tighten up any loose skin. So do they work and what’s the best one to buy? Licensed esthetician Christen Michel shows us what to look for and if they are worth the money.
Christen Michel
Licensed Esthetician
Founder, Christen Michel Cosmetics
Co-Founder, Element Skin Care For Men
www.christenmichel.com