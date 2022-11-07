ST. LOUIS – The Face and the Body has a location in Rock Hill named the Rock Med Spa.

There, you can take advantage of their Thanksgiving specials. One is the perfect dermapeel, which helps with sunspots, acne scarring, aging, and it brightens and firms.

Then you will want to save time for a dessert for the face, it’s the pumpkin spice facial – a wonderful treat for the skin to get that glow. Clients also can pick from med spa treatments like injectables, Botox and fillers. Plus, body contouring and tanning.

The Rock Spa