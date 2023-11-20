ROCKHILL, Mo. – The Face and The Body has a location in Rock Hill named the ‘Rock Medspa.’

There, you can take advantage of their Thanksgiving specials. One is the perfect dermapeel, which helps with sunspots, acne scarring, and aging, and it brightens and firms.

Then you will want to save time for a dessert for the face; it’s the pumpkin spice facial, a wonderful treat for the skin to get that glow! Clients can also pick from medical spa treatments like injectables, Botox and fillers, plus body contouring and tanning!

Mention FOX 2 while booking an appointment and get 10% off your next visit!

The Rock Spa Med Spa Services

9430 Manchester Rd., Rockhill, MO 63119 RockSpaSTL.com