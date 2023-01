ST. LOUIS – Get the best extensions and wigs at Strands Beauty Supply this new year.

Start off January with a new do and look fabulous. Stop by and see your next style come to life. Hair Stands Beauty also does eyelash services, hairstyling, treatments, and hair coloring. Whatever your hair needs are, they can do it.

HairStrands-beauty.myShopify.com

3341 N Highway 67 in Florissant, MO