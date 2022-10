ST. LOUIS — Pick a side – it all ends up in the same place. Have a great time at the Angad Arts Hotel this Sunday!

It’s the Heaven or Hell Fashion Experience put on by The Woke Brand. Guests will see a twisty runway, along with tons of performance artists. It’s a fashion show like none other!

Heaven or Hell Fashion Experience

Sunday, Oct. 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets: HeavenorHell22.eventbrite.com