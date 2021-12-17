Hello Wink eco-friendly lip balms are handmade locally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An image of Missouri from 261 miles above the earth was recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA says that this is an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. It was taken on June 23, 2021, by the Expedition 65 crew.

