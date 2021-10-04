Here’s you guide to Fall Fashions 2021

ST. LOUIS - Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer is the new host of "The Bachelor," and he was spotted chatting with Eureka native Clayton Echard out in Los Angeles on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

Both men have a history with the NFL. Palmer was a backup quarterback for the New York Giants for four seasons from 2001 to 2004. In 2005 he was a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Echard was on Mizzou's football team from 2011 to 2015 and then had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.