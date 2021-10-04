Here’s you guide to Fall Fashions 2021

ST. LOUIS – Nineties fashion, loose denim, blazers, and leather are all on-trend for fall.

Last fall, the trend was sweatpants and fancy PJs while working from home, but this year’s trend is outfits that are a bit more fashion-forward as everyone is starting to go out to eat more, go back to the office, and hang out with friends more. Jen Cowan, a stylist from the Saint Louis Galleria, is here today to share some trending fall fashion looks for men and women from Macy’s and Dillard’s at the Saint Louis Galleria.

