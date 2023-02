ST. LOUIS – We all live like locals, so why not shop local and support those in our community who are excelling in their creativity?

St. Louis stylist, Yoro Newson, stopped by to highlight three entrepreneurs or what she has named them ‘Black Creatives in the Lou.’

Thursday we saw items from DEMIBlue, a natural nail polish company, and then clothing designers Ajead and Clothes by Eesh.

DemiBlueNaturalNails.com

Ajead.com

clothes_by_eesh