ST. LOUIS – Sisi Surgant runs her own company, an online, European-inspired clothing company.

Her parents immigrated to Germany, and later she immigrated to the U.S. Now she’s helping others feel good about themselves through fashion and owning their story.

Hear Sisi’s story about being a burn survivor and how those scars served to give her the life she has today!

Instagram for image coaching: sisi.sur

Instagram for Shop Siham: shopsiham.official