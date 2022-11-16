ST. LOUIS – They do traditional tattooing that is a work of art, but you can also get permanent jewelry around your wrists, ankles, and neckline.

It’s welded, so they fix it, and you don’t have to worry about finding your accessories for the day.

Now, this is super cool – it’s scalp micro-pigmentation or SMP. For those who’ve lost some of their hair, the artists at Inked Beauty Bar can go in and make small, micro tattoos to give the appearance of a hair line. The results look amazingly real and it takes away the concern of hair loss.

InkedBeautyBar.net

3016 Locust Street Suite 104

St. Louis, MO 63103