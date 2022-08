ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty.

It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.

Hair Strands Beauty

3351 N Hwy 67 in Florissant, MO

HairStrandsBeautySupply.com

Facebook: HairStrands Beauty