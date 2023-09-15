ST. LOUIS – Did you know pumpkins can be used in skin care items?
Licensed esthetician Christen Michel turned us into pumpkins. She showed the benefits of pumpkin peels, how to use them and the benefits. We just love the fall and the peels!
by: Stephanie Knight
