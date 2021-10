You can now “Shop for a Cure” at West County Center to help prevent and cure breast cancer.

Sean Phillips, the shopping mall’s marketing director, was in our studios to tell us how it all works. Participating stores are donating a portion of their profits during the entire month of October – National Breast Cancer Awareness Month – to several research and support organizations.

West County Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.