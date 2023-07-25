ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Cake pops go with every event and each of the seasons.

July ends with a bang as Amy’s Cake Pop Shop set up at the Pig & Whiskey event in Maplewood this weekend, July 28 and 29. Then owner Amy Gamlin is having her a sweet retreat – a Sweets Camp on August 2 and 3.

Then, make plans on August 12, to attend the pop-up event at her shop in Webster Groves. Finally, get ready to head back to the classroom, get your orders in for that favorite team of teachers or hit a home run with the homeroom with some back-to-school cake pops!

AmysCakePopshop.com