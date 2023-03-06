ST. LOUIS – Kenda Scott founded her company in 2002 in the spare bedroom of her home.

This single mom had a single focus – to build a company that supported three pillars – family, fashion, and philanthropy. Monday, Kendra designed pieces where customers can add their own stone colors, it’s call the Color Bar.

Stop by the shop in the Central West End, where there is a special International Women’s Day with St. Louis Stylist Yoro Newson.

International Women’s Day with Yoro

Kendra Scott

32 Maryland Plaza

March 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

314-227-0198

Eventbrite.com