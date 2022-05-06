ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s been one year since the second location for Lass and Laddie, opened up their second store located on Historic Main Street in St. Charles. Their first store has been around for 15 years and is in Kirkwood.

The owner says her store specializes in offering homemade, organic, and unique clothing for girls and boys. You can always find something special for the kids to wear to any occasion.

They will be part of Sweets on Every Street in Kirkwood this weekend and Main Street in Bloom in St. Charles. Plus, on Monday, May 9th you get 20% off one item if you mention Studio STL.

Lass and Laddie

161 W Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

816 South Main Street in Historic St. Charles

Sweets on Every Street in Kirkwood

Main Street in Bloom in St. Charles