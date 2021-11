ST. LOUIS — Hey shut the front door because it’s decorated!

We have our own stylist, Brittany Williams, from the Galleria. She brought the hottest trends in holiday decorating from Macy’s, Dillards and Anthropologie.

Learn how to transition from one season to the next because, truth be told, we just took down the Halloween décor last week. No judgement!

For more information visit Saintlouisgalleria.com.