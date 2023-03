ST. LOUIS – This Friday, March 31, is going to be huge!

Brandin Vaughn and the AH! Network is teaming up for a time of fashion and fun. It’s the St. Louis Fashion Manifest show.

It will highlight four local fashion designers, giving them a platform to showcase their creations. It’s all happening at Vue17 at 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd. VIP is at 5:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Get tickets here for in-person and livestream: BrandinVaughn.com Instagram: brandinvaughncollection