ST. LOUIS – You are beautiful, and you can take your beautiful self and all your friends for a spa day or for a special event in the bridal suite at The Face and The Body Spa in Brentwood.

You can also plan your next corporate event at their Oasis Room and use both rooms for an extra special day. Don’t wait, book your best day ever.

The Face and The Body

2515 S Brentwood Blvd

FaceAndBodySpa.com