ST. LOUIS – Fall in love with your locks again with a fresh new style at any six locations of the Face and the Body.

They have trained stylists that get your hair looking better and healthier. From the latest tools for your style to hair products that are safe for the hair but, more importantly for the body.

Book your appointment today; don’t forget to mention FOX 2 and get 10% off your visit.

FaceAndBodySpa.com