ST. LOUIS – Frowning at those frown lines, or thinking those laugh lines are not so funny?

Let The Face and The Body offer some easy solutions to soften those fine lines or some fillers to give the face a natural-looking lift. Injectables like Botox, Radiesse, and others are given to clients under the expert supervision of trained, medical staff.

You are in good hands at the Face and The Body. They are now offering bankable injectable dollars with a Club Med monthly membership. This allows you to use your $149 monthly payment towards your injectables and you receive 10% off your Botox and fillers as well as any products in the spa.

Get relaxed, rejuvenated, and refreshed. Visit them at: FaceAndBodySpa.com.