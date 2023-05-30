ST. LOUIS – The Midwest is home to some stunning and wonderful state and national parks!

Owner and founder of Ope Outdoors, Juno Musonda, works to highlight those gems. He started a clothing business that gives a nod to all the state parks in Missouri and throughout the Midwest.

He also does group hikes and group cleanup trips. Ope Outdoors makes high quality clothing out of recycled plastics and fabrics.

The shirt you buy will not end up in a landfill anytime soon because they are built to last, much like our parks!

OpeOutdoors.com