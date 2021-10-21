ST. LOUIS – National Witch Hazel Day is October 21 and Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here with some great Witch Hazel products.

Humphreys Witch Hazel

Humphreys Witch Hazel is distinctively wild harvested to capture the vital plant essence and distilled to preserve its natural potency – no added water, and free of impurities and the other “nasties” like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, gluten. Embrace the wild way to enrich your skin, revive your senses, and refresh your spirit with Humphreys. Always Be Wild & Free. For more visit, www.humphreysusa.com.

Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Skincare

Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Skincare is the Highest Grade of Natural Skincare for a Purified Complexion. Dickinson’s natural skincare captures the most therapeutic extracts and power of the witch hazel plant to gently cleanse, tone and refresh your skin every day. Harvested on tens of thousands of acres in New England and distilled for purity, Dickinson’s organic witch hazel is the highest grade of witch hazel available, bringing you highly effective skincare with results you can count on. –. We harness the pure power of the plant to prime your skin for whatever lies ahead. Learn more at www.Dickinsonsusa.com.

T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel

At home or on the go, T.N. Dickinson’s takes care of every day skin concerns so you can take care of what matters most. Today’s families need safe, simple, multi-purpose first aid solutions gentle enough for sensitive skin. That’s why more people choose T.N. Dickinson’s 100% Natural Witch Hazel, America’s medicine cabinet essential since 1866. It cleans, soothes, and treats everyday skin irritations and skin concerns without overdrying or leaving behind irritating residue. Learn more at www.tndickinsons.com