ST. LOUIS – Don’t put off our holiday shopping on the weekends, because you will miss all the weeknight fun and deals.

Starting November 28, to December 15, head to West County Shopping Center. On Mondays, it’s Pet Night with Santa, be sure to make a reservation. Tuesday you can meet character from Jack & Christmas, Frosy & Rudolph, and Mario & Poppy.

Wednesdays are winners because if you are at the Hallmark Channel Lounge at 5:00 p.m., you could win movie or FOX Theater tickets and get a chance to receive a Dove cookie and a cookie cutter.

It’s Thirsty Thursdays, where shoppers could win a My Happy Place tumbler and free hot chocolate. There’s no much to do, so much to win.

Visit ShopWestCountyCenter.com and look for the holiday tab for all holiday happenings.